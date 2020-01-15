Could Becoming a Notary Boost Your CV and Earn You More?

Are you tired of your paycheck not stretching through to the end of the month? Are you looking to add to your pay packet with quality secondary job? Have you thought of becoming a notary?

Where Are They Needed?

There are plenty of companies throughout the business sector that need notaries on a regular basis. They include: Insurance companies, mortgage companies, construction companies and schools. Notaries can be located for businesses to use through companies such as Superior Notary Services. Click here to find out more about them.

Notary Signing

To become a Public Notary, you must first know exactly what it is that a Public Notary does. Essentially, the job boils down to witnessing the signing of legal documents to prevent any fraud taking place. There are a few different documents you might work on including power of attorney and wills. You could also become a Notary Signing Agent , this is separate and extra certification that will place you into the world of real estate transactions. Both Notary Public and Notary Signing Agents are Notaries, and as such they carry out the typical work day of a Notary.

Requirements

The process to become a Notary is fairly simple. However, you must be over 18 years of age, be a resident of the state you wish to practice in, and have committed no felonies. Depending on the state in which you would like to work, there are different levels of entry into the role. Luckily only a few states require an actual exam. The states that require training are: California, Colorado, Florida, Missouri, Montana, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon and Pennsylvania.

Because being a Notary is a part-time role in which you can choose the hours that you work. You can be a Notary alongside your other part-time or full-time job role. This means that you can boost your resume and your bank account without having the hassle of leaving a job to start at a new one. It’s the perfect side hustle.

Earning Potential

You can also get to choose how much you charge each company. On average, Notaries can earn between $9 and $21 an hour depending on which state you practice in and how established you are as a Notary.

Remember, you are effectively self-employed when it comes to being a Notary, so making a name for yourself will help you to stand out to businesses who need your skills. Each state has different rules and regulations regarding the amount that you can charge for your Notary services. Charging per signature or per document tends to be around the $2 to $5 mark, but can sometimes reach $10 if your state allows it or the documentation is more complex.