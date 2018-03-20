The Council on Aging of Central Oregon Buys Bend’s Community Center

Renovation planning now underway for expanded “one-stop” aging resources center

The Council on Aging of Central Oregon today announced its acquisition of Bend’s Community Center, located at 1036 NE 5th Street. At 8,750 square feet, the new site has five times the interior space than the current location at 373 NE Greenwood Avenue. This additional space will accommodate service delivery, staff offices, and more parking. Following extensive renovation, the new building will allow the Council on Aging to better meet the increased demand for support services for older adults in the tri-county area.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau*, Central Oregon’s population of adults aged sixty-five and older increased 58% between 2010 and 2016, which is twice the growth rate of all of Oregon (29%) during the same period. This dramatic increase in the older adult population is straining the Council on Aging’s current capacity to scale and introduce services and to accommodate increasing staff.

“Aging well at home, with independence, safety, and dignity, can present huge physical and financial challenges,” says Susan Rotella, executive director at the Council on Aging. “Navigating those challenges, especially should age-related changes occur suddenly, can be overwhelming. The new site will allow us to provide the one-stop starting point for all aging related resources and support. That includes nutrition programs; information and referral to critical services; options counseling; assistance with Medicare enrollment and benefits; in-home care; transportation; and caregiver programs such as respite and group support.”

Because the new building has a full-sized commercial kitchen, the Council on Aging will manage Bend-based Meals on Wheels and congregate meal programs in their new home. “Nutrition programs

are critical to making sure seniors who face health problems, mobility issues, food scarcity, or social isolation are fed and checked on,” said Rotella.

“For nearly ten years, the Council on Aging partnered with us on programs that fed thousands of older and vulnerable adults,” says Bend’s Community Center Board President Lindsay Greco. “We’re thrilled to know that the Council on Aging will succeed us at this site and continue to serve the Bend community so well.”

The Council on Aging anticipates an early 2019 move into the newly renovated space. A Facebook page is being established where interested people can track the progress of the renovation.

*Source: U.S. Census Bureau (v2016)

About the Council on Aging of Central Oregon

The non-profit Council on Aging is the federally designated Area Agency on Aging serving Deschutes, Crook and Jefferson Counties, offering older aged adults 60 and older and their loved ones a range of support services that promote independence, well-being, and safety, as well as preventing hunger and improving overall health. The Council on Aging is committed to equitable and inclusive services, programs, and resources designed to meet immediate and direct need.