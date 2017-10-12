Council on Aging of Central Oregon Meeting Basic, Direct & Immediate Needs

The Council on Aging of Central Oregon meets basic, direct and immediate needs among Central Oregon’s low-income and high-risk seniors.

Council on Aging case managers conduct in-home assessments of seniors’ needs, determine eligibility for available programs, coordinate care so seniors can remain in their homes for as long as possible, conduct a nutritional risk assessment and develop long-term relationships with clients as they help them navigate through healthcare and support systems. Case managers also facilitate weekly caregiver support groups to provide strategies for self-care, connection to needed resources and peer-to-peer problem solving.

Nutrition is of particular concern for many older adults who live alone on fixed or limited incomes. For Central Oregon seniors who are no longer able to shop, or to prepare and afford meals, the Council on Aging’s Meals on Wheels program decreases hunger, malnutrition, and social isolation and the risk for elder neglect and abuse. With Meals on Wheels, seniors experience improved nutrition, visits from volunteer drivers that guard against anxiety and depression, and wellness checks that improve their health and home safety.

Through the Aging and Disability Resource Connection (ADRC), the Council on Aging extends its reach not only to seniors, but to adults with disabilities, helping them identify resources to meet needs including long-term care, assisted living and financial security. Options Counseling helps seniors and those with disabilities to develop action plans to ensure that current and future needs are met. The Council on Aging has been instrumental in creating a consortium of service providers that individuals can easily access through a single point of contact.

The Council on Aging offers additional services and advocates for senior needs, raises public awareness of issues related to aging, partners with agencies and works to reach under-served populations including Latino, Spanish-speaking and Native American seniors.

www.councilonaging.org