Countdown to BendFilm 2020!

(Poster Image | Courtesy of BendFilm)

It’s hard to believe we are almost four months away from the 17th annual BendFilm Festival, but nothing makes the festival feel more “real” to us than unveiling the creative look and theme for the year. Each person who looks at the poster may see something different. Are the hands coming together to frame a film scene? Are they two people coming together seeking connection?

We are thankful to Erik Bergstrom and Tim Jones at Astir Agency for their work to bring our mission to life once again!

Erik and Tim shared some thoughts on the creative direction, “The art for this year’s Festival represents people coming together with independent film being that vehicle. We want people to seek connection to one another. Independent film can provide perspectives that differ from our own and push us towards greater understanding and inward thinking. We need to look out for one another in a big way.”

And we were very moved by what they said was one of their favorite parts of participating in BendFilm, “I love getting lost in an unexpected story. Having a film stir up emotions that you were not prepared to experience is a unique experience that only happens at BendFilm.

Keep an eye out for how this design will play out in our merchandise, banners and more. As we get closer to October, we continue to plan for in-person events with new capacity limits and physical distancing measures put in place. We will also weave virtual elements into the Festival as well.

Get your passes before the end of June to take advantage of early-bird pricing!

Buy Your Pass Here: bendfilm.org/2020-bendfilm-festival.

Last Call for Submissions

BendFilm is putting out the call to filmmakers who may be on the fence about releasing their film in this time of uncertainty. The 2020 BendFilm Festival show “will go on” any way we can celebrate the brave voice of independent cinema. Regardless of the format, prizes and cash awards will still be presented! We look forward to considering your work!

Tomorrow is the final day for submissions so act fast! Submit your film via Film Freeway now. filmfreeway.com/BendFilm

Pride Month: Out In Focus Screening

We are pleased to present The Miseducation of Cameron Post in celebration of Pride Month and as part of our Out In Focus screening series in partnership with OUT Central Oregon. OUT Central Oregon develops and supports events and provides information to encourage community involvement and build well-being for the LGBTQ+ community.

The Miseducation Of Cameron Post: In 1993 after teenage Cameron is caught in the backseat of a car with the prom queen, she is sent away to a treatment centre in a remote area called God’s Promise. While she is being subjected to questionable gay conversion therapies, she bonds with some fellow residents as they pretend to go along with the process while waiting to be released.

We are also participating in OUT Central Oregon’s inclusive business campaign. Their team is distributing stickers to businesses all over Bend to visually advocate for black people, people of color and LGBTQ+ people by displaying the symbol in windows and entrances. We all hope that increased visibility will create stronger solidarity as we move forward.

Coming Soon to the Tin Pan Theater

“Movies are the most powerful empathy machines in all the arts.” – Roger Ebert

Runner: Runner follows the incredible story of Guor Marial, the South Sudanese Lost Boy who survived slavery and a brutal war that took eight of his nine siblings to become an Olympic athlete.

Tin Pan Reopening Plans

The Tin Pan has been dark for almost three months now, and we are relieved to tell you we are getting very close to a reopening date. We have planned diligently and reviewed all safety codes to implement new safety measures designed to keep guests comfortably protected. Seating capacity will be limited to 13 guests, and the seating chart will be spread out to give everyone enough space to enjoy the film. The entry process will be monitored and staggered to ensure each guest gets enough time to visit the bar and find their seat. Our bar staff will be behind a newly installed plexiglass partition. Lastly, we request that guests wear a mask out of an abundance of caution.

We are targeting June 26 for a reopening date and will announce that publicly (with a film selection!) soon. In addition to the in-person screenings, BendFilm will continue to offer virtual rentals of new release films through the Tin Pan Theater. New titles are listed each week at TinPanTheater.com.

If you have not included your thoughts in our survey, please do so we can continue to keep your preferences in mind as we adapt and plan for our reopening.

Happy Hours in Tin Pan Alley

Speaking of the Tin Pan… Great news!! We tested out hosting happy hours in Tin Pan Alley, which has been so good for the soul and a good way for our staff to get back to doing what they love.

The Tin Pan staff and neighbors at San Simon will make the alley come to life daily with drinks, films, music and conversation. On Mondays and Wednesdays (and maybe a few others…it’s a surprise!) we will also be screening films and hosting the coziest and coolest new beer garden in Bend. Come stop on by for a drink and let the wind-tunnel, masked staff, distanced seating and safety-focused environment blow your COVID stress away!

Thank you, BendFilm Sponsors, Grantors, Members and Volunteers. You make all of this possible!

bendfilm.org • tinpantheater.com