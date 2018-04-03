County Commission Study Finds Excellent Compliance

Record Continues for Central Oregon Cannabis Industry

The Deschutes County Planning Commission released findings from a study it conducted, inspecting thirty land-use approved cannabis grow operations/sites in Central Oregon, and reported top marks for local operators.

Of the thirty sites, all were 100% in compliance, with the exception of odor mitigation in two cases, and that was evident only at the door of the facilities. The two sites in question did not have an odor mitigation system installed.

The report also outlined that it investigated all complaints from the public and found that they were not related to the legal adult-use cannabis industry. Instead, complaints pertained to the illegal market (‘black market’), personal cultivation, Oregon Health Authority (OHA) grows that do not comply with Deschutes County’s standards, or hemp grows.

Jennifer Clifton, president of local industry support group Celebrate Cannabis and founder of Clifton Cannabis Law, LLC, said, “We are pleased that the Deschutes County Planning Commission is taking proactive steps to investigate complaints and are very proud that the findings support what we as an industry have been saying – that the issues in the county stem from the illegal/black market, not licensed businesses.

“We will continue to offer suggestions and support that helps eliminate the illegal market.”

Celebrate Cannabis encouraged those in favor of the legal cannabis industry in Central Oregon to show its support by attending the recent Planning Commission meeting where the report was presented to the county commissioners.

Anyone interested in staying up to date on this and other Celebrate Cannabis activities, is encouraged to sign up for the organization’s newsletter and/or become a member at www.celebrate-cannabis.org.

Celebrate Cannabis, which is expected to announce a major sponsor in the near future, was founded to support its members and protect the legal cannabis industry in Central Oregon. Educational and advocacy information will be made available through a resource portal on its new website, and via workshops, mixers, webinars and community events.

About Celebrate Cannabis

Celebrate Cannabis, a 501(c)(6) mutual benefit corporation, was formed in Bend, Oregon by an enthusiastic group of local cannabis industry leaders including founding board members Jennifer Clifton of Clifton Cannabis Law, Hunter Neubauer of Oregrown, Gary Bracelin of Tokyo Starfish, Judy Campbell of Campbell Consulting Group and Jack Robson of High Desert Pure. The mission of the new organization is to unify and give voice to the legal cannabis community, educate the public about cannabis and shine a light on the positive impact this industry is having on Central Oregon. The group’s focus will be on education, collaboration and, of course, celebration.

Celebrate-Cannabis.org