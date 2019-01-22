County Seeks Applicants for New Statewide Transportation Improvement Fund Advisory Committee

(Photo | Courtesy of Deschutes County)

Deschutes County residents are invited to apply to serve on the county’s new Statewide Transportation Improvement Fund Advisory Committee.

Advisory committee members will help the County prioritize state funds that are intended to enhance public transportation services to help relieve traffic congestion and provide residents with increased options to access jobs and essential community services.

They will also determine which public transportation projects will best serve the community and advise the County about opportunities to coordinate with other regional transportation programs and services.

The Board of County Commissioners is seeking to achieve broad geographic representation among members. Residents from all areas of Deschutes County are encouraged to apply. Applicants must meet one or more of the criteria for membership on the committee as defined in the application form.

Applications will be accepted until Thursday, February 7, at 5pm.

To apply, please visit deschutes.org/STIF, or visit the Central Oregon Intergovernmental Council offices at 334 NE Hawthorne Ave. in Bend.