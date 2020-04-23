COVID-19 Impact Webinar Tomorrow: Economic Shock & Projections

Join the Bend Chamber in its weekly “COVID-19 Impact Series,” designed to bring timely, relevant and impactful information to the public as the community adjusts to a quickly changing landscape. The webinar takes place on Friday, April 24 at 12pm Pacific Time (US and Canada).

PRESENTING:

Damon Runberg — Regional Economist, Oregon Employment Department

Josh Lehner — Economist, Oregon Office of Economic Analysis

Now a month into this crisis, we are starting to get a clearer picture of the economic impacts from our efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19. Damon Runberg, Regional Economist with the Oregon Employment Department, will join us again to give an update on the truly devastating surge in unemployment over the past five weeks. We will also have Josh Lehner, Economist with the Oregon Office of Economic Analysis, to elaborate on the extent of the economic shock we are seeing. He will delve into the ramifications of the recession, the impacts of federal policies to date, and the potential shape of our much-anticipated recovery.

Bend Chamber COVID-19 Impact Series is sponsored by Pacific Power.

