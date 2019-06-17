How To Create a Dynamic Business PowerPoint Presentation

Making a PowerPoint business presentation is a creative yet highly complex process, which requires a serious approach. While the majority of experts believes that designing a presentation for the niche they know the best is easy, making it dynamic is harder than you think.

The goal of the majority of business presentations is putting as much information as possible within a short period while keeping the audience interested in further collaboration.

You have the information. You know the basics of PowerPoint. Where do you go from here?

The below tips can help you turn your boring presentation into a dynamic and entertaining piece, which can get you closer to achieving business goals.

1. Kick Out the Numbers

Of course, charts look amazing on presentations, and they help you get your point through quicker. However, be careful when drafting these charts. Opt of out using small fonts and sticking hundreds of numbers into your ratios.

Keep the numbers to a minimum. If you can’t get your point through with a minimum set of numbers, use colors. Your audience is likely to understand the information easier when you use color-coded pie charts and graphs than shower it with numbers.

2. Be Careful With Creative Tools

PowerPoint offers a wide variety of creative tools, such as animations, sounds, transitions, and much more. Be careful not to overdo them. In the race to make the business presentation more dynamic, you can make it overwhelming.

The rule of conciseness and minimization should work for creative tools as well. Simplicity is best for dynamic business presentations.

3. Forget Bullet Points

Your favorite bullet points may look excellent on your business report, pointing the reader’s attention in the right direction. However, no matter how hard you are trying to make your presentation shorter, skip the bullet points.

According to PowerPoint presentation experts at PresentationGeeks, each idea you are trying to stick into the bullet point deserves its own slide.

Make sure each important idea has its personal slide. It needs images, videos, and a compelling spoken text. If you don’t have enough data to give such a point a personal slide, consider dropping it from the PowerPoint presentation altogether.

4. Practice Making the Presentation

You may think you have a masterpiece, which you can improvise with. But in reality, no matter how excellent it looks, your presentation needs tweaking. Practice speaking it out. When you talk, it’s easier to find mistakes than when you read.

Ideally, you should find someone who is willing to become your audience while you practice. Even if it’s your hamster, it’s better than trying to wing it on the spot.

5. Use Animated GIFs

Videos are an amazing addition to your presentation. But how many can you readily stick inside without making your audience yawn? Images are great too. But they are not as information packed as videos.

GIFs are a compromise. They may be tougher to make on your own, but with a big variety of tools available on the web, everything is possible.

These small videos can be either informative or entertaining. Either way, they should become an integral part of any dynamic presentation.

6. Consider Large Fonts

Never use small fonts in your presentation. Nobody is ready to squint and get up from the seat to understand what you are trying to say. People will simply skip it. Ideally, your presentation font size should vary between 26 and 30.

Don’t ever use fancy fonts. They are time and attention killers. Stick to standard fonts, such as Arial, Times New Roman, and Calibri.

7. Add Some Humor

Humor is a powerful weapon for any presentation. A business presentation may be terribly serious, discussing such things as a cure for AIDs or crime rate reduction. But a little humor is always necessary.

If you can’t come up with a good joke to clear the air, opt for funny videos, images, and GIFs.

Remember, the dynamic nature of your presentation doesn’t just depend on how well you structure the slide or how well you choose the font size. It mostly depends on your speaking skills. So practice, practice, practice.