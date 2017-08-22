How to Create the Perfect LinkedIn Profile

LinkedIn is host to over 500 million users, all of whom are competing for business, job interviews and networking opportunities. This means that in order to succeed on the site, you need to create a profile that stands out. By putting some time and effort into your profile, you will have a much better chance of success.

In this article, we’re going to tell you what you need to do to make your LinkedIn profile stand out.

Photo and Headline

At the top of your LinkedIn profile are your photo and headline. Your photo should be professional and it should be cropped so that your face is clear. Take some time getting your profile photo right and hire an expert if needed. If you are self-conscious about your hair or looks, don’t be as there are certain things you can do in advance of having your photo taken. If you are a man with thinning hair, look into procedures or supplements that can help you regrow hair. If you are a woman suffering from acne, find a good concealer or speak to a dermatologist about treatment. The point to be made here is that if you feel confident in your looks, that will shine through. LinkedIn profiles with good photos attract seven times as many people.

As for your headline, you want to make sure this is keyword rich and catchy. This is the second impression your profile will make, so think about the text that will grab attention.

Summary

Next, comes your summary. This is where you will want to describe your job experience. Try and include everything that is relevant, but avoid including experience just for the sake of writing something. You want to stand out, so shorter is best. Again, make sure to include pertinent keywords so that you will appear in relevant searches on the site. Also, make sure you write in the first person so that your description is authentic and has a personal feel. Finally, you might want to include a contact number at the end of your summary.

Past Roles

The past roles section is where you can go into more detail about what you discussed in your summary. Be precise about where you worked, the job role you performed, and any specific experience you gained in each position. Speak directly to your audience here and make sure that your content is clear and easy to read.

Awards and Recommendations

Finally, you will have an awards and recommendations section. If possible, try and get at least five people to recommend you here, and remember the two most recent recommendations will be what is initially seen on your profile. You can also ask people you know to endorse your skills, as this will help to improve your LinkedIn ranking as well.

After your LinkedIn profile has been set up, take the time to communicate with other people on the site, share relevant articles, and reach out to potential employers. Good luck!