Creating a Better Local SEO Strategy for Your Business

As a business owner or entrepreneur, you understand that business has changed drastically in the last thirty years due to monumental advancements in technology. The way we advertise, drive-up business, and develop a presence in the market has become inextricably tied to our position in search engine results, which affects businesses locally and globally alike. To beat the competition today means to improve your approach towards local SEO services. Take the following scenario:

You wake up, get ready for work, and head out of the house.

You get in your car and turn the key only to realize nothing is happening. Distress sets in. You do what we all do in that situation; pop the hood open and quizzically examine the engine. You don’t know what you’re looking at. We know that, you know that, but your neighbors and peers don’t, and you want to give the impression that you might actually be capable of handling this.

Is it the carburetor? Oil line? Flux Capacitor? Who knows! You certainly don’t, so it’s time to call an expert. But where to find a reliable mechanic?

If you are like 97% of search engine users, you will use Google to find a local business that suits your needs. In fact, 46% of ALL searches on Google are seeking local information.

Those are numbers you simply cannot ignore. Because in the age of technology, visibility is no longer defined by flyers or word-of-mouth. The amount of client traffic you’re getting is linked to where you rank on the search results for your type of business. Lucky for you, we have distilled the most effective strategies to get you climbing up those Google rankings:

Start with A Little Housekeeping

The process of rising through the Google rankings begins with making your business a trusted Google client. Understandably, Google will feel most comfortable sharing and amplifying that content which it can support and verify, and for companies, they do this through Google My Business. If they can verify your business is authentic, that puts you one step closer to being on that sought-after sidebar space.

The verification process is pretty simple, but optimizing your business profile will require some leg work. Make sure that you provide a reliable USPS-approved address and that you upload current images for your business. Specify what types of services you offer and make sure that your business is categorized correctly.

Use Google Posts within your account to provide current and prospective customers with the opportunity to review your business and interact with you. You can do this by requesting feedback and incentivizing responses through different types of promotions. Once you’ve done this, make sure to respond regularly; maintaining active interaction will help amplify your presence, and Google will take notice.

Now That You Have a Voice, Use It

So, your Google My Business is up and running, you got some current pictures up, and you are keeping your costumers engaged. Great start! You are beginning to maximize your local SEO services. Now it’s time to keep climbing those rankings. You will do this by creating content.

Content creation can be a daunting exercise, so there are many professional companies dedicated to boosting your local SEO. However, if you are taking up the challenge yourself, here are some good rules of thumb to keep in mind when creating content:

Your Content Should Position You as an Expert in Your Field

This means that you are not just writing for the purpose of self-promotion; you are informing potential customers that you know what you are talking about. If you are perceived to be an authority on your field, people will come to rely on you first for the type of service you are offering. Do this by starting an expert blog or having regular Q&A’s through your social media accounts.

Quality over Quantity

A common mistake many businesses make is saturating the web with their name and keywords because they think this will catapult them to the top of Google search results. This might have been true some years ago, but Google’s deep-learning algorithm is continuously changing and adapting to provide accurate results. Poorly written mass copy will be penalized while thoughtful, high-quality content will be rewarded.

If Your Business is Local, Think Local

Finally, as you create content, think about what interests your friends and neighbors. You want to create content that will appeal to the people that will be paying for your product for your product or service. So, as you create, make sure you do so with your surroundings in mind and touch on topics you know those around you will be interested in.

Your Bases are Covered, Now Start Making Friends

Visibility is more than just about getting the attention of those looking for your specific type of business. There are people out there looking for your services, and they don’t even know it yet. So, it’s not a bad idea to explore collaborations with other local businesses that aren’t your direct competitors to optimize your local SEO services visibility.

This can be done through mutually beneficial relationships with other businesses by linking to each other’s websites, blogs, and social media pages. Perhaps even by cross-promotional materials and coupons. You know what type of clients you are looking for, but the clients themselves might not know what kind of service they need until they stumble upon a link to your website elsewhere. So, get out there, make some friends, and form symbiotic relationships.