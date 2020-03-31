Crestcom’s Leadership Training Experience Pivots to Virtual Platform

(Photo | Pexels)

Elite Management Training (EMT) – Crestcom International, LLC, announced that its award-winning leadership curriculum will continue to be available to its customers virtually as long as COVID-19 prevents group gatherings. Elite Management Training – Crestcom has adapted its live-facilitated, interactive training curriculum to be delivered online without compromising the interactive nature of its learning experience. Video breakout rooms allow for small group exercises. Whiteboards help multiple participants to collaborate simultaneously by annotating a shared screen. A “raise hand” feature allows for polling participants and will enable participants to ask questions or share ideas in an orderly fashion.

Over the past year, Elite Management Training – Crestcom has worked on refining its virtual classroom experience. EMT’s expert facilitators have adapted the content and delivery approach to leverage the virtual live classroom experience. This expertise allowed EMT’s team to deploy this virtual delivery method to support its participants throughout the world within days, rather than weeks or months, when the impact of COVID-19 was felt.

Crestcom serves several thousand participants in locations throughout the world as they evolve through their leadership journey, including many participants in Central Oregon. Utilizing a proprietary cloud-based learning portal, Crestcom’s leadership development program ensures sustained behavior change through documentation of action plans and results, whether the training is delivered live or virtually. With unprecedented situations such as the novel coronavirus outbreak, strong organizational leadership is more critical than ever. Elite Management Training – Crestcom is committed to continuing to develop leaders everywhere to prepare them and their organizations for the challenges ahead.

crestcom.com