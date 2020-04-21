Crook County COVID-19 Task Force Awards Local Businesses $179,950 in Grants, Additional Funds Available

(Photo | Pexels)

The Crook County COVID-19 Business Assistance Task Force was formed to help local companies deal with the Coronavirus economic impacts affecting daily business operations and provide technical assistance for Federal Programs previously available. After approving applications from over 100 Crook County businesses and sole proprietors, $179,950 will be distributed in grant funds beginning this week. Industries impacted and awarded include construction; manufacturing; wholesale trade; transportation and warehousing; real estate and leasing services; professional and technical services; business administration services; educational services; healthcare; arts, entertainment and recreation; accommodation and food services; and miscellaneous service and event sectors. Funds were provided by the Prineville-Crook County Chamber of Commerce, Crook County, the City of Prineville, the Prineville Downtown Association and Facebook’s Data Center in Prineville. Facebook has been an incredible community partner in contributing $200,000 to this local grant fund, as well as an additional $175,000 corporate grant fund to become available in the next couple of weeks for Crook County businesses. All funding amounts were determined with a numerical scoring matrix based on application data presented by the business applicants.

Applications were released on April 7 and will be closing as soon as remaining funds are distributed. There is still funding available on a first-come, first-served basis up to the amount of $2,500. Although the Prineville-Crook County Chamber is the designated fiscal agent for the fund, applicants do not need to be members of the Chamber to apply.

Crook County COVID-19 Business Assistance Grant Application

Crook County COVID-19 Business Assistance Grant Application (Español)

The Task Force is comprised of the following organizations:

Central Oregon Intergovernmental Council (COIC)

City of Prineville

Crook County (Commission and Health Department)

Prineville Downtown Association

Prineville Economic Development (EDCO Prineville/Crook County)

Prineville Facebook Data Center

Prineville-Crook County Chamber of Commerce

State Representative Vikki Breese Iverson, Office

Grant Fund Details

Funding for eligible operational costs (i.e. rent, mortgage, utilities, etc.) incurred between April 1, 2020 and May 31, 2020

Maximum grant amount is $2,500 per Crook County company

Grants will be distributed by the Prineville-Crook County Chamber of Commerce after approval from the COVID-19 Economic Impact Task Force

Basic Criteria for Accessing the Application for Grant Assistance or Technical Assistance

Business has a physical presence in Crook County and can show direct impact by the government-mandated shut down due to Coronavirus.

Business has 35 or less FTE (full-time equivalent employees) in Crook County.

Business can provide information to support operational expenses.

Exclusions; national and regional chains with no local ownership. Local franchise owners can apply.

There is a scoring matrix that will ultimately determine if a company qualifies for the grant dollars.

Local funding was pooled in an effort to help Crook County companies begin to recuperate, offering gap financing dollars to cover the cost of fixed operational expenses for our most vulnerable businesses while they wait on SBA funding to come through. The Task Force will continue to monitor the trajectory of the reopening of doors in rural areas in the next week or two and gauge community needs and next steps.

For additional information, please contact the Prineville-Crook County Chamber of Commerce Grant Assistance. Call Kim Daniels at (510) 519-7754, Kelsey Lucas at (541) 213-3169 or email grants@prinevillechamber.com. For the most current information and available resources, please visit the Chamber’s website at prinevillechamber.com or centraloregonsos.com.

prinevillechamber.com • centraloregonsos.com