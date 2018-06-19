Crooked River Roundup Rodeo & Horse Races

The Crooked River Roundup (CRR) is about more than horses, bulls and cowboys. It’s about Prineville/Crook County’s community and heritage — born of sagebrush, Juniper trees and working cowboys and based on prize stock from local ranchers and those who could ride with the best of them.

Rodeo and racing was big early in Crook County. Between 1916 and 1926 an October roundup brought local working cowboys together for competition. On September 2 and 3, 1945 the first Crooked River Roundup and 4-H Club Fair was held.

73 years later, Dick Cain, grandson to CRR Founder Jess Cain, will be Grand Marshal. Raised on their Hereford cattle ranch in the Prineville area, Cain grew up showing cattle in 4-H and FFA.

This year’s CRR Queen is Riann Cornett with her four year old sorrel mare, Tequila. Cornett graduated from Bend High School in 2016 where she was on the equestrian team, a member of the Bend FFA, fourth best individual in the state for equine evaluation and held the title of the Jefferson County Fair and Rodeo Princess in 2016, among many other accomplishments.

The Crooked River Roundup Rodeo takes place June 28-30 starting at 7pm and the Parimutuel Horse Races take place July 11-14, 7:15pm post time.

crookedriverroundup.com