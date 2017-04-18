Crooked River Wetlands Grand Opening Ceremony

April 21, 2017

11:00 a.m.– 1:00 p.m.

4035 NW Rimrock Acres Loop

Prineville, Oregon

The City of Prineville’s wastewater system has been designed to service the City’s projected needs through the year 2040±. The system is easily expandable to meet additional requirements beyond that period and can effectively process a wide range of design flows.

The benefits of this project are many, including;

Civic Improvements –

By utilizing the natural environment to treat our wastewater, City ratepayers will save $57 million dollars over the life of the project. These savings will stabilize future rates and attract new businesses to invest in Prineville.

Recreational Opportunities –

Amenities abound with over 5.4 miles of new loop and out and back hiking trails, 3.25 miles of which are be paved for use year-round.

Educational Values –

Thirteen separate colorful kiosks present topics ranging from the Crooked River Watershed to agriculture in our economy. Local schools helped to design these informative kiosks.

Environmental Benefits –

Over two miles of riparian improvements to the Crooked River have been be implemented, as well as the

construction of over 120 acres of wetlands, benefitting many species of fish and wildlife. Financial contributors to this project include the following:

U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural

Development

Infrastructure Finance Authority

Oregon Department of Environmental Quality

Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs and PGE

(Pelton Fund)

Oregon Watershed Enhancement Board

Oregon State Parks

Follow our progress on Wetlands Web Cam http://goo.gl/hL1e90