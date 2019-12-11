Curious Stats and Facts About the Marijuana Industry

The entirety of the World Wide Web is flooded with pages upon pages regarding cannabinoids, their consumption, the effects on our physical and mental states, and the whole new industry that skyrocketed since the inception of the cannabis legalization in the States.

Ten large cannabis components extracted from this plant seem to be rapidly changing the world of medicine, even though the effects of these substances are still amidst harsh debates in the science community. In September, NIH decided to invest $3 million in new research about the plant, so the lucrative marijuana industry is bound to flourish even more once the results show up.

Having said that, let’s take a glance at some of the most interesting cannabis and CBD stats and facts:

Roughly 40% show interest in taking chances with CBD-based products.

More than 850 legit CBD-based product brands operate in the United States.

CBD sales are projected to rise to $1.8B by the beginning of 2022.

Within a year, the need for CBD oil industry workers jumped to more than 76%.

All of these workers get paid much more than a standard American employee.

More than 75% of these brands are operated and/or owned by women.

Keeping all of this in mind, it is easy to evaluate that this branch is on the way to create products with the sole purpose of making us live our lives in a better, healthier manner. And not just that: the industry seems to be creating new jobs, previously unseen revenues in US dollars, and a projected CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of roughly 39% from 2017 through 2021.

So far, only a handful of states keep cannabis fully illegal; however, activists everywhere work hard in changing legislation, thus opening doors to new medical and economic opportunities.

Read along — the infographic we put together for you can be crucial for your further research regarding this benevolent plant and its effect on our lives, society, and economy.