Custom Consideration for Outdoor Room

Patio World Boss Urges More Collaboration on Exterior Space Plans

Prior planning is an essential, though oftentimes overlooked, element for prospective custom home owners to cultivate an optimal outdoor living space to be potentially enjoyed for generations to come, says local premium outdoor furnishings guru Scott Holmer.

Holmer, who has owned and operated Bend-based Patio World – which boasts one of the state’s largest showrooms – since 1988, says he and his staff constantly see “homeowner’s remorse” when they attempt to furnish their outdoor room and the space allocated is far short of their desired use.

He said: “The most popular addition to homes in the past 10 years is outdoor living space. What formerly may have been a small patio or deck with a dining table and four chairs has grown into what many call their ‘Outdoor Room’.

“But I think more of a concerted effort needs to be made to educate architects and contractors about the importance of planning a house in conjunction with the experts in the outdoor room field. The result will be much more functional and more economical than a retro-fit.

“The main thing is to properly plan your outdoor room before building so you don’t experience ‘home owners remorse’ when your beautiful new home has very limited outdoor living space.

“With all the possible uses for your exterior living area it’s imperative to visit suppliers of furnishings and hot tubs and make decisions before your architect begins plans and your house begins construction.

“Other considerations include the orientation of outdoor living space in respect to views, sun and wind. For example, you may wish to have some covered area with either awning or solid roof.”

Holmer added that many particular furnishings and fabrics as part of the décor desired by home buyers have lead times to production, so advance ordering to tie in to the outdoor space concept is a factor in timeframes.

He also stressed that partnering with all parties is essential, so the outdoor room can be fully enjoyed by the home owner, with positive word-of-mouth advertising creating even more opportunities for structural, landscape and furnishings businesses.

He observed that several components go into a properly planned outdoor room to fit individual preferences and desires to maximize enjoyment, including:

Structural

This may be pavers, decks, pergolas, heaters, outdoor kitchens, fireplaces, fire pits, etc. and is most likely the costliest component, but is the pillar of an outdoor room. Holmer says contractors may endeavor to build the basic structure of an outdoor room, but many are so busy with the house structure itself that they tend to ignore this important part of a home. There are some excellent businesses specializing in the field but one of the challenges is that many houses are not designed to be favorable to the most useful layout.

Landscaping

Water features, trees, shrubs, gardens, retaining walls and so forth create the beauty of the surrounding area to make the outdoor room feel like a true vacation spot, and Holmer believes that effort should be made to help the architect position the house so there is sufficient space on the property for a great outdoor experience outcome.

Furnishings

Holmer observed: “Unfortunately, this is usually an afterthought and many times there are substantial compromises that have to be made where the outdoor room does not offer the maximum function because there’s insufficient space for furnishings.

“The fantastic structure and landscaping are quickly overlooked when furnishings cannot be ideally positioned, or comfort is lacking in poor furnishings.

“A person’s body is in intimate contact with furnishings and comfort is mandatory. There are way too many examples of $100,000+ Outdoor Rooms with $1,000 of cheap furniture that can totally ruin what should be a great experience.”

The value of outdoor living was recently highlighted in The Zillow Group Consumer Housing Trends Report 2017, which asked more than 13,000 households about what features they want in their homes and found that outdoor living spaces, such as patios and decks, were ranked as “very important” to 56% of the survey.

Central Oregon weather is also conducive to enjoying living outdoors for some six months-plus of the year.

In regard to the scope of an outside area; Holmer said some people wish to entertain, while others might only want a family area or just a simple private area, adding that use of the space usually falls into the four categories of Dining, Lounging, Cooking and Hot Tubbing – each with its own unique considerations:

Dining sets

Two people with a 30″ table need an area of about 4′ x 8′;

Four people with a 48″ table need an area of about 10′ x 10′;

Six and more people with a 42″ x 72″ table need an area of about 10′ x 12′

Lounge Groups

This may consist of two cushioned chairs separated by a side table all the way up to a sofa or loveseat, swivel rockers and a fire pit. Space needed would be to measure the furnishings and add at least three feet extra on all sides.

Cooking

May be as small as a free-standing BBQ Grill all the way up to a full Outdoor Kitchen with a cabinet housing a BBQ grill, side cooker, refrigerator and sink with bar stools around a large counter top. Many people cook outdoors year-round and an Outdoor Kitchen may need to have gas lines, plumbing and electricity access.

Hot Tub

Hot tubs may also be enjoyed year-round and common sizes are about 7′ square.

Heating and Lighting

Extending use of the outdoor room by adding heating has become very popular. Heating may be in the form of a gas fire pit or overhead gas or electric infrared heaters that can make outdoor living enjoyable even when temperatures are in the 50’s. Lighting may be overhead or outdoor lamps. Again, planning ahead with gas lines and electrical is better than an expensive retro after the house is complete.

Holmer added: “We specialize in helping create the perfect outdoor living space and carry a large selection of furniture to fit any space, style, and need.

“If a customer has existing furniture which they would like to complement, we have sample materials available to take home and find your match and if you come to our showroom with your space dimensions and patio wish list, we will be prepared to best assist you.

“Especially in the realm of custom-designed projects, we encourage consideration of all elements of the living experience at an early stage and we relish working with your custom home builder to create the outdoor room of your dreams.”

Patio World is located at 222 SE Reed Market Road off 3rd Street in Bend. Website: www.patioworldbend.com. Tel. (541) 388-0022.