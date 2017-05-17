Custom Homes by Karen Smuland Architect

(Photo above: This 3,400 square foot home on a corner lot overlooks Shevlin Park with views of the Cascade mountains. Orientation was determined to maximize views, privacy and light and to minimize the appearance of the driveway and garage. The design is comprised of three wings, each of which step down with the grade and enclose three sides of a SE-facing semi-private courtyard: main living area, master and garage; kids’ rooms and playroom and studio. The courtyard includes a covered dining area, covered walkway to the artist studio and a play area for the kids. Materials for the exterior of the home include natural wood siding, stone, glass and standing seam metal on sloped roofs. Hidden on the garage roof is an array of solar panels. Architecture: Karen Smuland Architect, Builder Doug Young | Photo Courtesy of Karen Smuland Architect, LLC)

Karen Smuland is a registered architect and LEED AP based in Bend, who has been designing custom homes for 28 years. After moving her business from Seattle, and then Summit County, Colorado, Karen began her practice in Bend in 2003. Since then, she has designed homes in neighborhoods all over Deschutes County including Pronghorn, Eagle Crest, Awbrey Butte, Tetherow, Shevlin Commons, Aspen Lakes and The Tree Farm.

She specializes in residential architectural design including site analysis, concept sketches, 3D modeling, construction plans, material selection, contractor selection and construction site visits.

Karen says she is committed to creating each home to be an authentic, distinctive place that unites your needs and lifestyle with the unique characteristics of your property and to ultimately improve your day-to-day living experience as well as your property’s value.

“I realize that for many people the thought of building may seem daunting, so I make sure that it is a fun as well as rewarding experience,” Karen adds.

Karen Smuland Architect, Leed AP

Karen Smuland Architect, LLC

541-788-4357

karen@ksmulandarchitect.com

www.ksmulandarchitect.com