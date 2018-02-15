CycleBar to Open Branch in Old Mill District

Local owners are looking forward to offering proven, tailored fitness experiences to the area.

CycleBar, an international premium indoor cycling franchise, is opening a studio in the Old Mill District. The new location is locally owned by Kirk and Stefanie Nelson, and they plan to create a fun, accessible, high-energy workout for all ages and fitness levels using CycleBar’s proven boutique indoor cycling model.

Nelson said, “We came to Bend because of the active lifestyle and fitness sensibility of the community. Nowhere is this more apparent than in the Old Mill District, which is the perfect location for our new CycleBar. We’re excited to bring a fitness option that currently doesn’t exist in the area where people can get excited about fitness in a multi-sensory, concert-like environment.”

CycleBar is an immersive, communal experience that combines great instructors, great music and a great environment. The franchise offers membership plans and concierge services that include complimentary towels, lockers and cycling shoes. Dynamic classes take place in a state-of-the-art CycleTheater and are led by CycleStar instructors who take participants through a 50-minute ride. CycleBar is the largest network of Premium Indoor Cycle Studios in the world, with approximately 300 locations slated to be open by the end of 2018.

New owners Kirk and Stefanie Nelson live in Bend with their three children. Kirk, a native Oregonian, has a background in executive-level management and company ownership in the recruitment, human resources and corporate profitability spaces. Stefanie has extensive experience as a recruiter and staffing expert, working in major cities on both the east and west coasts. Both are looking forward to their new venture in the community they call home.

CycleBar will open in the spring and will be located at 655 SW Powerhouse Dr., Suite 150, Bend.

bend.cyclebar.com • facebook.com/CycleBarBend