D.E. Rink Construction Celebrates 40 Years

(Liz and Dave Rink | Photo courtesy of D.E. Rink Construction)

For 40 years D.E. Rink Construction has been serving the high desert community with unique custom home designs, custom remodeling and good old fashioned customer service. D.E. Rink Construction has built, remodeled, or repaired many buildings, medical facilities and homes in Central Oregon.

Owners Liz and David Rink have a true Central Oregon love story. Having moved to Bend in 1976 and getting married shortly after, Dave worked for the U.S. Forest Service and Liz worked at the Sunriver Country Store. For a short time afterward, Dave owned a drywall business in La Pine, then started a construction business, operating out of the family home, with the name David Rink Construction.

As with most new construction businesses, the company started out by doing repairs and home remodeling. Moving to Bend in 1980 after the birth of their daughter, Dave was not only handling most of the labor, he also managed the accounting and administrative side of the company. During several of Oregon’s economic downturns that were forcing businesses to close or move, D.E. Rink did what it had to do to survive: they took every building and repair job possible.

In the early 2000’s, D.E. Rink became experts in medical industry construction, remodeling St. Charles Hospitals, Bend Memorial Clinics and many private physician and dental offices. Since the beginning the company has focused on custom home building and remodeling, as well as commercial tenant improvements.

Recently D.E. Rink finished an amazing home in North Rim that hovers over the butte facing the Cascade Mountain Range and in 2017 they finished the Atrium in the Old Mill, which is a three story condominium building, boasting multiple views of the city, Deschutes River and mountains.

A Family Affair

Along with what the Rinks call ‘the best staff ever’, Liz manages the marketing, HR, community outreach and administrative duties of the company. The Rink’s children, Brianna and Daniel were also involved with the business; Brianna having been the office manager and decorator for ten years until becoming a full time mom.

“Our family enjoys camping, skiing, biking and the amazing friendships [here]. We embrace the history of the area and each project we do, we realize it will be here for many years to come,” says Liz.

As far as business is concerned, “We care about each project we take on. Customer satisfaction is our goal. We love Central Oregon and the people, environment and future,” adds Liz.

Keeping it Local

D.E. Rink Construction joined Central Oregon Builders Association in 1984 and the Bend Chamber of Commerce in 1987. Dave served as COBA president in 1989 and 1999. “Throughout the years it has been a pleasure to attend meetings, serve on the board, attend national conventions and contribute to several volunteer projects,” says Dave.

COBA has awarded D.E. Rink Construction with several awards throughout the years including,

‘Remodeler of the Year’ in 2015 and ‘Green Remodeler of the Year’ in 2017.

House in a Week, a project in which an entire house becomes “living ready” in seven days was over seen by Dave and Habitat for Humanity. Ramp-a-thon, Tour of Homes, Career Day at Bend High, and Homes Shows are some of the other events that D.E. Rink is involved in on a yearly basis.

D.E. Rink Construction has contributed to several local nonprofits such as Saving Grace, Tower Theater, The Kids Center, and Deschutes Children’s Foundation amongst others. They also support City Club, the Arts and Cultural Alliance and the Deschutes Historical Museum.

The Rinks are very excited to celebrate the company’s 40th Anniversary this year by sponsoring several events and introducing new projects to the community.

derink.com