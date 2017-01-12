Dahlen & Associates CPAs, LLP Merges with Capstone CPAs, LLC

(Photo courtesy of Capstone CPAs, LLC)

Effective January 3, 2017, the long-standing firm of Dahlen & Associates CPAs, LLP in Redmond has merged its practice into the firm of Capstone CPAs, LLC from Bend and Sisters. This merger will create the only three city CPA firm in the Central Oregon region.

“With the expansion into Redmond we are now able to better serve the communities we live in,” said Lance Brant, managing member of Capstone CPAs, LLC.”The merger is for our clients and the new combined team helps us to better serve our growing practice. We are enthusiastic about continuing to provide the high level of service and expertise the clients have come to expect.

“Although Christopher Dahlen will be leaving to work full-time for a private company, he will continue to contribute to the firm’s success in an advisory role. As he is proud of the legacy of his firm, Dahlen is excited about the new opportunities that the merger provides. The goal for the joined firms is longevity and with this merger we have the opportunity to strengthen bonds and serve our three communities.”

As to the rationale behind the merger Dahlen explains, “While we are very proud of the history of our firm, we recognized that the next step for our team and clients was to merge with a firm of comparable quality that would enable us to expand services to our clients. Our two firms share the philosophy of helping clients grow and succeed and the merger will broaden and deepen our existing industry specializations, enabling us to offer more comprehensive business advice tailored to our clients.”

The new firm alignment and expertise is as follows:

CEO and Managing CPA for Redmond, Sisters and Bend – Lance Brant

Lead Redmond and Bend Partner CPA – Jonsi Wangler

Lead Audit CPA- Zachary Harmon

Lead Sisters Tax CPA- Connor Bates

Lead Redmond Tax CPA – Stacie Phillips

The newly combined firm boasts a team over 16 professionals including six CPAs to serve their dedicated client bases. In addition, no layoffs are expected due to the merger and the firm’s plan includes expansion for all offices in 2017. Lance Brant is a 1987 graduate of Redmond High School and has dreamed of expanding to Redmond with his firm Capstone CPAs, LLC. Lance puts it simply, “My kids go to Ridgeview High School and now I have an office to support the Redmond community. To me, this is what your business should be about.”

Capstone Certified Public Accountants, LLC

Lance Brant, CPA, Principal

541-549-1237 Sisters Office

541-382-5099 Bend Office

541-548-3569 Redmond Office

www.capstonecpas.com

lance@capstonecpas.com