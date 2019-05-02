Dam Proud Day Raises $79,000 for Scholarships & Student Research at OSU-Cascades

(Photo | Courtesy of OSU-Cascades)

Supporters of OSU-Cascades united Tuesday to raise approximately $79,000 for scholarships, student research and innovation during Oregon State University’s inaugural giving day.

Of 68 funds across the university that participated in Dam Proud Day, spanning colleges and several scholarship funds, donors gave the most to OSU-Cascades.

“The generosity we experienced during Dam Proud Day from community members, business leaders, employees, alumni and even students, sent a strong message that Central Oregon wants OSU-Cascades to succeed and thrive,” said Becky Johnson, vice president of OSU-Cascades. “It reaffirms our commitment to create a four-year university that makes an overwhelmingly positive impact in Central Oregon.”

Johnson and Lori Elkins offered a $5,000 matching gift early in the fundraising day that spurred donors. Later in the day, they gave an additional $5,000 to further motivate donors.

More than 200 people contributed to OSU-Cascades, with most supporting one of four designated areas: student scholarships, degree completion scholarships through the Grace Bio-Labs Women in STEM Fund, Layman Fellowship student research opportunities, computer science via the Seven Peaks Ventures Faculty Scholar, and the Fund for Innovation.

“These gifts will make a significant impact to our students,” said Johnson

More than 2,700 OSU students, faculty, staff, alumni and other supporters participated in Dam Proud Day. It raised $619,878 to support OSU colleges and programs ranging from student scholarships, the arts, Extension programs and athletics. For more information about the university-wide effort visit: https://beav.es/Zc8.

Dam Proud Day was led by the Oregon State University Foundation. For information on how to contribute to OSU-Cascades, visit OSUcascades.edu/make-gift or contact 541-322-3100.