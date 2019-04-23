We’re Dam Proud of OSU-Cascades. We know you are, too.

Dam Proud Day, OSU’s inaugural 24-hour online fundraiser, is Tuesday, April 30. Please consider supporting OSU-Cascades with a donation of $10, $25 or more. This is the time for our community and Bend Beavs alike to come together and strengthen higher education for Central Oregon’s students.

Two-thirds of our students are from Central Oregon.

When you support OSU-Cascades, you’re helping students in Central Oregon prepare for the future. You’re building the future workforce of Central Oregon. And you’re supporting world-class research and scholarship.

Your donation stays here.

When you give online during Dam Proud Day, your donation stays here. You can choose from these key OSU-Cascades initiatives:

Student Scholarships



Degree Completion Scholarships — Grace Bio-Labs Women in STEM Fund



Student Research Opportunities — Layman Fellowships



Computer Science — Seven Peaks Ventures Faculty Scholar



Fund for Innovation



Together, we can achieve something big.

We know the Central Oregon community comes together to support higher education. Mark your calendar for this fun, online event on April 30 and help OSU-Cascades grow.

OSUcascades.edu