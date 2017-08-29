DEADLINE SEPTEMBER 1, 2017: Accomplished Under 40 Awards Inspiring Leadership Nominations

In today’s extremely competitive business environment, standing out among your peers takes dedication, vision, talent, drive and the ability to bring forth not only the best in yourself, but in others as well. These are the kind of businesspeople that Cascade Business News will honor as Accomplished Under 40 winners for their professional, personal and community accomplishments in their October 4 issue.

The deadline for submitting your nomination for this honored group is September 1, 2017. The nomination form is at http://cascadebusnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/Accomplished-Under-40-2017-Nomination-Form_Editable1.pdf

We see the importance of the impact that these young professionals have in the community — and their contribution to the economic future of the region. Being under 40 gives these contributors a unique place in a high tech world of advanced technology and communicating in a way their parents and seasoned entrepreneurs never thought about.

We think it is important for you to meet these business and community leaders who are building impressive careers while making a commitment to help their communities grow and prosper for future generations to enjoy.

They represent the building blocks of leadership and to be recognized with this award illustrates that they possess high standard qualities in abundance.

Since 2006 Cascade Business News as Presented the Accomplished Under 40 winners. One of last year’s winners shared her business leadership philosophy. Laura Moss of Ascent Architecture & Interiors said, “Leadership is going above and beyond what’s expected of you. It’s more than just listening to your team members; it’s about emphasizing the value you place in their opinions. Leadership means finding innovative solutions to a variety of problems. It’s caring for and participating in your business and your community.”

Over the years the answers have shared a common theme of leading by example and encouraging others to foster critical thinking, creativity and problem solving. The energy that comes with this focus creates collaborative community results that demonstrates trust, credibility and respect in every interaction.

I hope you’ll take the time to nominate someone for the Accomplished Under 40 award and read their interesting stories in this issue of Cascade Business News.