Dental Implants Vs Dentures: Benefits and Drawbacks

Do you have missing teeth? Are you thinking its time to replace them? Looking for the best options for restoring your teeth? Replacing your teeth can be painful and if not done right, it can cause more problems.

There are two most commonly used dental procedures: dentures and dental implants. Both these options are great for replacing missing teeth or even tooth that is decaying. Are you wondering what is the difference between dentures and dental implants? Which procedure is a better choice?

In this post, we have mentioned the benefits and drawbacks of both dentures and dental implants. Take a look!

Best Option for Replacing a Missing Teeth

When you are missing teeth, it can prove to be unhealthy for your mouth. It can even have a negative impact on your self-esteem and overall health. Losing teeth is common in both young and elder individuals. There is nothing to be ashamed of, but if you feel ashamed, you can get any one of the mentioned treatments.

Pros of Dental Implants

When you get a dental implant, you will be not damaging your neighboring teeth, unlike dentures that might damage, fracture, or break surrounding teeth.

A great thing about dental implants is that it will provide a natural look. Nobody can point the replacement as they are of exactly the same color.

It will provide the same bite strength as your natural teeth. The dental implants will not erode the bone with the passage of time.

Dental implants last longer than other procedures . The success rate of dental implants is 98% while after 10 years, the success rate is 95%. So, it makes the dental implants long-lasting.

Another benefit of a dental implant is that it is capable of maintaining the facial structure and jawbone. It will help you look younger.

There is no need to apply any adhesives or cream. It is easy and simple to clean and care for implants.

Pros of Dentures

Dentures are a non-invasive procedure, unlike implants that require surgery.

Since modern dentures teeth are available in various shades, shapes, and sizes. The acrylic used to replicate the gum tissue can be matched to the natural color of your gum. So, it will not look fake.

Dentures are an affordable option, especially if you need to replace several teeth.

If the dentures are made properly, it will support your lips and cheeks. It will also be useful in restoring height between lower and upper jaws.

A special thing about the dentures is that it is easy to adjust and modify.

Cons of Dental Implants

Dental implants are expensive in comparison to dentures. A single implant can cost approximately, between $3,000 to $5,000.

The top part of the tooth is called the crown. You will have to get the crown replaced after 10 to 15 years. However, the implant will last for a longer time.

It is a surgical procedure and comes with some risks. There is a possibility it will cause pain, or it might lead to swelling. Nonetheless, it will not longer than a few days.

The quality of the implant is directly dependent on the dental professional performing the surgery. This is why it is crucial to find the right dentist for surgery.

Cons of Dentures

Dentures must be cleaned frequently. You will have to remove and clean it. In order to allow your gums to recover, you will have to leave it out of your mouth overnight.

They can shift or slip around, especially if you have been wearing them for years. This is because the shape of your jawbone changes; making it flat and less able to provide required retention. Denture adhesive can be used as a temporary solution.

They don’t look as natural as dental implants. But modern denture teeth are available in different sizes, shades, and shapes.

It can easily trap food that will increase the chances of decay or gum disease.

Which is Better: Dental Implants vs Dentures

Both procedures can be used for replacing teeth. Dental implant and Denture provide a natural look like natural teeth. A dental implant is a surgical procedure while denture is non-invasive. The implant will help in maintaining the facial structure while denture will reduce the quality of the jawbone and cause more deterioration of your facial structure.

The dental implant is stable and strong that can be attached to the jaw. It will not cause discomfort. Dentures, on the other hand, will often slip around causing discomfort.

We hope this will help you make an informed decision when thinking of replacing your teeth.