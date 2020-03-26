Department of Revenue Offices Switching to Appointment Only

The Oregon Department of Revenue is making temporary changes to protect taxpayers and staff and help slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19. As of yesterday, the Revenue Building in Salem and all regional field offices will close to the general public until further notice. Services and payments will be available by appointment only.

To make an appointment for tax services, please call the telephone number listed for the office below:

Bend, 541-388-6139.

Eugene, 541-686-7935.

Gresham, 503-674-6272.

Medford, 541-858-6500.

Portland, 971-673-0700.

Salem, 530-945-8774.

All in-person tax payments at the Salem headquarters also will require an appointment, which can be scheduled by calling 503-945-8050.

We encourage taxpayers to use our online resources at oregon.gov/dor whenever possible to obtain tax forms, calculate your kicker amount, check the status of your refund or make tax payments using Revenue Online. The public can also keep up to date with the latest developments and news on the impacts of COVID-19 on taxes in Oregon by visiting oregon.gov/dor/Pages/COVID19.aspx.

For all other questions, call 800-356-4222 toll-free from an Oregon prefix (English or Spanish); 503-378-4988 in Salem and outside Oregon; or email questions.dor@oregon.gov . For TTY (hearing or speech impaired), call 800-886-7204.