Deschutes Brewery 2017 Beer Lineup Includes New Pacific Wonderland Lager and Passsionfruit IPA

The brewing team at Deschutes Brewery has been busy, as usual, over the last few months. The culmination of brewing creativity and pub patron approval has resulted in some new additions to the brewery’s lineup for the coming year, joining the return of iconic fan favorites.

These new beers include:

Pacific Wonderland Lager (Mainline Series, year-round): The brewery’s first widely distributed lager, this sessionable beer was inspired by the Pacific Northwest with citrusy Tettnang Mandarina hops providing an unexpected twist on a crisp, bright lager.

Swivelhead Red (Bond Street Series, March- August): The label alone on this beer is enough to make your head spin, but cracking open the bottle is when the real magic happens with an herbal hop aroma and smooth caramel maltiness. (Follows Sagefight Imperial IPA in the rotation)

Passionfruit IPA (Bond Street Series, draft only, May-August): This delectable easy-drinker boasts a fruity and tropical aroma, set off by a quartet of hops: Cascade, Azacca, Galaxy and Vic’s Secret.

Cultivateur (Reserve Series, March): What our brewers have dubbed a “Provision Saison”, Culutivateur is a blend of old and new saisons, aged in oak with brettanomyces and is the first beer to graduate from our small batch experimental Pub Reserve series.

The brewery is switching up its popular variety pack, on shelves in select locations, to include a mouthwatering mix of Black Butte Porter, Mirror Pond Pale Ale, Fresh Squeezed IPA and Pacific Wonderland Lager (March). Hop Slice Summer Ale, which debuted for the first time in bottles last year, will be reformulated to be even more refreshing, and Armory XPA continues its experimental journey with a brand-new experimental hop (June).

To make room for all these new creations, the brewery is discontinuing its 22-ounce bottle offerings of Hop Henge Experimental IPA, Down N Dirty IPA and Big Rig Pub Ale. Deschutes River Ale will be removed from the lineup this spring.