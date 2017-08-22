Deschutes Brewery Beers Take Top Honors at World Beer Awards

Beers from the Oregon-based brewery capture six awards at international competition

Deschutes Brewery beers took center stage at the prominent World Beer Awards, taking home the top prize for the United States among the Oud Bruin, Barley Wine and Stout categories.

The World Beer Awards program selects winners for internationally recognized beer styles from around the world by blind-tasting hundreds of entries from nearly 40 countries. Awards were announced following two rounds of judging more than 1,900 beers by an international, highly respected judging panel. The competition selects, awards, and promotes to consumers the best beers available internationally.

“This is great validation from the international beer community for our commitment to quality beer that people love,” said Veronica Vega, brewmaster at Deschutes Brewery in Bend, Oregon. “To see such a range of styles from our beer portfolio honored in this program is especially rewarding. This tells us we’re making damn tasty beer – from our flagship Mirror Pond to our barrel-aged, reserve offerings.”

A complete list of awards for Deschutes Brewery in 2017 includes:

Overall Country Winner, USA

The Dissident – Dark Beer, Oud Bruin Category

Obsidian Stout – Stout & Porter, Stout Category

Mirror ⦁ Mirror – Dark Beer, Barley Wine Category

Gold Medal, USA

The Abyss – Stout & Porter, Imperial Stout Category

Silver Medal, USA

Mirror Pond Ale – Pale Beer, Pale Ale Category

Pinedrops⦁ IPA – Pale Beer, IPA Category

Deschutes Brewery

Family and employee owned since 1988, Deschutes Brewery – Bend’s original brewpub – has become the cornerstone of Central Oregon’s flourishing craft brew culture. Known for its generous use of whole hops in its defining beers such as Black Butte Porter, Mirror Pond Pale Ale, and Fresh Squeezed IPA, the brewery also keeps fans on the edge of their bar stools with the release of small batch experimental beers each season. Now available in 29 states and Washington D.C., Deschutes’ flagship brewpub has been joined by a main brewing facility overlooking the Deschutes River in Bend, a pub in Portland, and coming in 2021, a new east coast brewery in Roanoke, Virginia. www.deschutesbrewery.com