Deschutes Co. Sheriff’s Office Shop With a Cop

Shop with a Cop is a joint venture between local law enforcement agencies throughout Deschutes County, local Walmart stores and McDonalds. Its primary focus is to help make the holidays a little brighter for less-fortunate families, and provide an opportunity for children to engage in positive police interaction.

Shop with a Cop completed its 16th year collecting items and assisting children and families throughout the year with basic needs during emergencies.

“I am proud to say this program has stayed true to the ideals since founded in 2000: To provide less fortunate students with a one-on-one experience with uniformed law enforcement while shopping for holiday presents for themselves and family members. In addition, this program assists children and families throughout the year with basic needs during emergencies,” stated Sheriff L. Shane Nelson.

This program helps to establish positive law enforcement interaction with the children and their families.

“Each year the children surprise us. We see many shoppers pass by the toy aisle and go directly to the clothing section of Walmart. They say they need warm clothes and shoes for themselves and their siblings. However, nothing can prepare a deputy for the realization of what he or she may encounter when escorting their student shopper home. Last year, one deputy was puzzled by his student’s shopping list containing mostly disposable items and blankets. When the deputy took the boy “home” he came to realize the depth of this child’s need. The boy and his family lived in the Bend Walmart parking lot in their car. With temperatures below freezing, this 10 year old boy said he and his family struggle to stay warm at night.”

This year the team shopped with over 123 students. Their shopping lists included 558 family members. The compassion and generosity of our citizen’s really do make a difference in the lives of children in Deschutes County. 100 Percent of the donations are applied to the local program. This year the students shopped on December 13th at the Redmond Walmart store and on December 14 and 15 at the Bend Walmart store.

“We thank all the citizens who donated to this cherished annual event and the members of the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office, Bend Police Department, Redmond Police Department, Sunriver Police Department, Black Butte Police Department, U.S. Forest Service-Law Enforcement Division, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Oregon State Police, Prineville Police Department, Bureau of Land Management-Law Enforcement Divison and Crook County Sheriff’s Office who took the children shopping and delivered them and their presents to their home.”

