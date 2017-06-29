Deschutes County Accepting Applications for 2017 County College Program

Deschutes County is accepting applications from residents for its 2017 County College program. County College is a series of classes designed to educate residents about county government and services.

Each week, County College will feature information from different county departments and include presentations, group discussions, and a tour of a county facility.

Sessions are held on Tuesday evenings from 5:30 to 8:30pm. The program begins on August 29 and concludes on November 7. Dinner is provided.

Applicants from a range of geographic areas are sought and an interest in county programs and services is desired. Due to limited meeting space, not all applicants will be accepted into the program.

The 2017 County College schedule includes*:

August 29 – Meet the Deschutes County Commissioners / Administration

Sept. 5 – Emergency Management, County Forester, and Project Wildfire

Sept. 12 – Road Department

Sept. 19 – Department of Solid Waste

Sept. 26 – Fair & Expo

Oct. 3 – Community Development Department

Oct. 10 – Deschutes 9-1-1 Service District and the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office

Oct. 11 – Optional tour of the Adult Jail

Oct. 17 – The Office of the District Attorney and Community Justice

Oct. 24 – Health Services Department & Veterans’ Services Office

Oct. 30 – Assessor’s Office & Finance Department

Nov. 7 – County Clerk’s Office

The application deadline is Monday, July 24. Applications can be submitted online.

For a paper application or more information, please call 541-330-4640.

*The 2017 schedule is subject to change.