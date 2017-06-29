Deschutes County Accepting Applications for 2017 County College Program

Deschutes County is accepting applications from residents for its 2017 County College program. County College is a series of classes designed to educate residents about county government and services.
Each week, County College will feature information from different county departments and include presentations, group discussions, and a tour of a county facility.
Sessions are held on Tuesday evenings from 5:30 to 8:30pm. The program begins on August 29 and concludes on November 7. Dinner is provided.
Applicants from a range of geographic areas are sought and an interest in county programs and services is desired. Due to limited meeting space, not all applicants will be accepted into the program.
The 2017 County College schedule includes*:
August 29 – Meet the Deschutes County Commissioners / Administration
Sept. 5 – Emergency Management, County Forester, and Project Wildfire
Sept. 12 – Road Department
Sept. 19 – Department of Solid Waste
Sept. 26 – Fair & Expo
Oct. 3 – Community Development Department
Oct. 10 – Deschutes 9-1-1 Service District and the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office
Oct. 11 – Optional tour of the Adult Jail
Oct. 17 – The Office of the District Attorney and Community Justice
Oct. 24 – Health Services Department & Veterans’ Services Office
Oct. 30 – Assessor’s Office & Finance Department
Nov. 7 – County Clerk’s Office
The application deadline is Monday, July 24. Applications can be submitted online.
For a paper application or more information, please call 541-330-4640.
*The 2017 schedule is subject to change.