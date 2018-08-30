Deschutes County Clerk Outlines Upcoming Election Deadlines

Deschutes County Clerk Nancy Blankenship is reminding prospective candidates of the following upcoming election deadlines:

Thursday, August 30: Last day for county candidates to file a statement for inclusion in Deschutes County Voters’ Pamphlet

Monday, September 10: Last day for candidates who file with a governing body other than the county clerk (such as a city) to file a statement for inclusion in Deschutes County Voters’ Pamphlet

Other upcoming deadlines:

Monday, September 10: Last day to file a measure argument for inclusion in the Deschutes County Voters’ Pamphlet

As a reminder, filing forms and instructions are available online at www.deschutes.org/clerk.