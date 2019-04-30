Deschutes County Clerk Shares Upcoming Election Deadlines

Deschutes County Clerk Nancy Blankenship reminds voters of the following deadlines for the May 21 special election:

Tuesday, April 30 is the voter registration deadline for the May 21 special election. Eligible voters have until 11:59pm to register to vote online (oregonvotes.gov/register). Voter registration cards must have a USPS postmark of April 30.

Wednesday, May 1: Ballots for the May 21 special election will be mailed to voters on Wednesday, May 1.

Thursday, May 9: The Clerk’s Office will test the County’s vote-counting system at 8:30am on Thursday, May 9. The certification is conducted before each election and occurs at the County Clerk’s office, 1300 NW Wall Street, Bend, second floor.

As a reminder, measures and candidate information is available online at bit.ly/DeschutesCoMay2019Election

For questions, please contact the County Elections Office at 541-388-6547.

oregonvotes.gov