Deschutes County Seeks Applications for County College Program

Deschutes County is accepting applications for its 2018 County College program. County College gives members of the community the opportunity to learn more about county services and programs. Participants will get a unique look at how Deschutes County functions by hearing from staff in various departments, participating in group discussions and touring county facilities.

County College sessions are held on Tuesday evenings and begin at 5:30pm. The 10-week program begins on September 4 and concludes on November 6. Dinner is provided.

Applicants from a range of geographic areas are sought and an interest in county programs and services is desired. Due to limited meeting space, not all applicants will be accepted into the program.

To apply, visit www.deschutes.org/countycollege. The application deadline is 5pm on Monday, July 30.

The 2018 County College schedule includes*:

Sept. 4 – Meet the County Commissioners / Administration

Sept. 11 – Road Department

Sept. 18 – Department of Solid Waste

Sept. 25 – Fair & Expo Center

Oct. 2 – Community Development Department

Oct. 9 – Health Services and Veterans’ Services

Oct. 16 – 9-1-1 and Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office

Oct. 17 – Optional Tour of the Adult Jail

Oct. 23 – District Attorney’s Office and Community Justice

Oct. 30 – Assessor’s Office and County Clerk’s Office

Nov. 7 – Finance, Internal Audit

For additional information, please call (541) 330-4640.

*The 2018 schedule is subject to change.