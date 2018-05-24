Deschutes County Seeks Applications for Planning Commission

Deschutes County is looking for Redmond residents who are interested in serving on the Planning Commission.

The Planning Commission reviews land use policy and zoning regulations and makes recommendations to the Board of Commissioners. Members make up the official citizen involvement committee on land use planning for the unincorporated area of the County, providing a forum for community input. (The Commission represents all unincorporated areas of the County, but the open seat is for the Redmond area.)

Planning Commissioners are not paid for their time and serve for four-year terms. The Planning Commission meets at the Deschutes Services Center (1300 NW Wall Street) in Bend on the second and fourth Thursdays of each month at 5:30 p.m. Additional meetings and locations throughout the County may be required.

Residents who are interested in serving are invited to submit a complete application, which includes a letter of interest and resume, describing their background and interest in rural land use planning.

The Planning Commission application can be found at http://www.deschutes.org/cd/page/planning-commission or at the Deschutes County Community Development Department, 117 NW Lafayette Avenue in Bend. Applications will be accepted until Tuesday, June 5 at 5 p.m.