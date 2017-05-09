Deschutes County Seeks Big Chainring Award Nominees

Do you know someone who helps enhance Deschutes County communities by improving bicycling and walking conditions or encouraging people to walk and ride their bikes?

The Deschutes County Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee (BPAC) is seeking nominations for the 2017 Big Chainring awards. Since 1996, the award program has recognized businesses, agencies and individuals who make significant contributions to improving bicycling and walking conditions and encouraging people to walk and ride bikes. Deadline May 19.

Award categories include:

Public Agency

Nonprofit Organization

Individual

Special Project

Commercial Business

Advocacy/Group

Lifetime Achievement Award

The Peter Hanson Memorial Award*

*The Peter Hansen Memorial Award honors individuals in the community who have provided outstanding voluntary contributions. Peter was a committee member who lost his battle with cancer in 2005. His volunteer contributions are in many trail building, environmental and outdoor enthusiast projects throughout our communities.

The BPAC will select winners for the 2017 awards in May.

In 2016, winners included Therese Madrigal – “Individual” and Bob Bryant – “Lifetime Achievement.”

Nomination forms can be obtained on the Committee’s website at: www.deschutes.org/cd/page/bpac-awards-and-recognition.

Nominations, including a brief description of the nominee’s accomplishments, are due Friday, May 19 to:

Matthew Martin, Deschutes County Community Development Dept.

E-Mail: matt.martin@deschutes.org

Mail: PO Box 6005 Bend, OR 97708-6005

Drop Off: 117 NW Lafayette Ave. Bend, OR

BPAC: The BPAC is an advisory committee of the Deschutes County Commission and seeks to improve conditions for bicyclists and pedestrians.