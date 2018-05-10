Deschutes County Seeks Nominations for Safe Sidewalk Awards

Do you know someone who helps enhance Deschutes County communities by improving bicycling and walking conditions or encouraging people to walk and ride their bikes?

The Deschutes County Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee (BPAC) is seeking nominations for the 2018 Big Chainring awards. Since 1996, the award program has recognized businesses, agencies and individuals who make significant contributions to improving bicycling and walking conditions.

Award categories include:

Public Agency

Nonprofit Organization

Individual

Special Project

Commercial Business

Advocacy/Group

Lifetime Achievement Award

The Peter Hanson Memorial Award*

*The Peter Hansen Memorial Award honors individuals in the community who have provided outstanding voluntary contributions. Peter was a committee member that lost his battle with cancer in 2005. His volunteer contributions are in many trail building, environmental and outdoor enthusiast projects throughout our communities.

Nomination forms are available online. Nominations, including a brief description of the nominee’s accomplishments, are due by Thursday, May 31, at 5pm and can be emailed to Associate Planner Zechariah Heck or mailed to:

Deschutes County

P.O. Box 6005

Attn: Zechariah Heck, CDD

Bend, Oregon 97708-6005

About the BPAC: The BPAC is an advisory committee of the Deschutes County Commission and seeks to improve conditions for bicyclists and pedestrians.