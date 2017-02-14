Deschutes County Seeks Safe Sidewalk Award Nominees. Take Note of the Good Businesses That Cleared Their Sidewalks for You!

Snow. Shovel. Repeat. This winter has put our bodies, equipment and dedication to the test. Now it’s time to recognize and celebrate those that have gone above and beyond to keep their sidewalks safe.

The Deschutes County Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee (BPAC) is seeking nominations of businesses, organizations and individuals that make the extra effort to keep their sidewalks clear of debris and hazards. Winners will be recognized with Safe Sidewalk Awards, which will be presented during a Deschutes County Board of Commissioners business meeting this spring. Award recipients will also receive acknowledgment from their local Chamber of Commerce.

Nominations are due February 28 and can be emailed to Deschutes County Planner Matthew Martin at matt.martin@deschutes.org.

BPAC would like to remind business and property owners of their responsibility to maintain clear sidewalks. Along with snow and ice, there are many other sidewalk hazards, such as overgrown landscaping and sprinkler overspray that need attention from property owners throughout the year. All of these conditions can create challenging and dangerous conditions for pedestrians.

BPAC wants to acknowledge people who are doing an outstanding job of keeping pathways clear.

Last year, the following businesses were recognized with Safe Sidewalk Awards:

In Sisters – Bi-Mart and Melvin’s Fir Street Market.

The BPAC is an advisory committee of the Deschutes County Commission and seeks to improve conditions for bicyclists and pedestrians throughout Deschutes County. For more information, please visit: www.deschutes.org/BPAC