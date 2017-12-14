Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office Newest K9 ‘Masa’ Hits the Streets

(Photo courtesy of Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office)

K9 Masa is an eighteen month old Czech-Shepard from Slovakia. Last week she successfully completed her certification training, making her and her handler Deputy Ben Bartness ready for patrol use this week.

Deputy Ben Bartness is a seven year veteran of the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office and has served in the positions of Field Law Enforcement Technician, Patrol Deputy, and Police Training Officer. Deputy Bartness is also a US Marine Corp veteran.

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office has four K9 Teams that are assigned to the Patrol Division. There are three tracking and apprehension K9 teams and one narcotics detection K9 Team. K-9 teams are on-call 24 hours a day. The K-9 teams devote a significant amount of time to ongoing training. They train individually almost every day and train with other K-9 teams in Central Oregon on a weekly basis. Our K-9 teams also regularly assist other law enforcement agencies throughout Central Oregon. All of our K-9 teams are certified annually by the Oregon Police Canine Association (http://www.opca.com/home).

B Roll video footage of K9 Masa and Deputy Bartness can be located here : https://www.dropbox.com/sh/d40cjt1vxc656ng/AABQ5BHb1s39oM2TXCyaxRaIa?dl=0