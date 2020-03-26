Deschutes County Temporarily Limits Public Access to Most County Facilities

Effective today, Deschutes County is temporarily limiting public access to most facilities while providing as many services as possible virtually, by phone and by appointment.

All County buildings will have signs with clear instructions for how community members can access services. Buildings will remain open to staff.

The limited public access, which is intended to help slow the spread of COVID-19, will be in effect until at least Friday, April 10.

“We will continue to provide critical county services while balancing the need to protect the public and our employees,” said Deschutes County Commissioner Patti Adair. “This comes as the result of significant planning by departments.”

Knott Landfill and the Department of Solid Waste’s transfer stations will maintain existing hours. Customers and staff will be encouraged to follow appropriate social distancing recommendations.

Limited public access will be available for residents to access services at the Assessor’s Office, County Clerk’s Office, Community Development Department, Health Services Department, Road Department, Sheriff’s Office, Tax Office and Veterans’ Services Office.

Visit deschutes.org for department-specific updates.