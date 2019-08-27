Deschutes County — Time for Back-to-School Immunizations

With the start of the school year fast approaching, Central Oregon public health departments want to remind parents to make sure their children have all the immunizations they need to go to school and stay healthy.

“It’s really important to remember serious diseases such as measles and pertussis still exist and can cause severe illness in children,” said Jill Johnson, Immunization Program coordinator for Deschutes County Health Services. “High immunization coverage in schools is one of the best defenses we have against these diseases spreading in our community.”

Oregon law requires that children in school, preschool or a childcare facility need proof that they are protected against measles, diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis, polio, mumps, rubella, hepatitis A and B and varicella. Parents should take note that one dose of Tdap vaccine is required for incoming seventh graders. Tdap is a tetanus, diphtheria and pertussis (whooping cough) booster. Whooping cough is a serious health concern in Oregon with cases in Deschutes County every year.

Parents must have documentation showing proof of immunizations, a medical exemption or a non-medical exemption on file with their child’s school.

Only those who have a medical reason for not being vaccinated or have completed the education required for a non-medical exemption are exempt. For more information on immunization requirements click here.

Parents seeking immunizations for their children should contact their health care provider, county public health department or a School-Based Health Center (SBHC) to make an appointment:

Crook County: 541-447-5165

Or, to make an appointment at a School-Based Health Center:

Prineville — Crook Kids Clinic SBHC 541-383-3005

Deschutes County: 541-322-7499

Or, to make an appointment at a School-Based Health Center:

Bend — Bend High SBHC, 541-383-3005 or Ensworth SBHC, 541-383-3005

La Pine — La Pine SBHC, 541-536-0400

Redmond — Lynch SBHC, 541-383-3005 or Redmond High SBHC, 541-383-3005

Sisters — Sisters SBHC, 541-526-6623

Jefferson County: 541-475-4456

Or, to make an appointment at a School-Based Health Center:

Madras — Madras High SBHC, 541-383-3005

Pharmacists can also immunize children age seven or older. Contact your local pharmacy for details. For more information about children’s immunizations, contact Jill Johnson, Deschutes County Immunization Coordinator, at 541-322-7452.

deschutes.org/immunizations