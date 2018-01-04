Deschutes Land Trust announces Nature Nights

(Photo courtesy of Deschutes Land Trust)

Presentation series brings experts in to talk about nature

The Deschutes Land Trust announced today its winter Nature Nights series. From wildlife migration to bats and wildfire, the Land Trust is offering free, monthly presentations on nature-related topics given by experts in their field. Presentations include:

January 31: Wildlife Migration

7:00-8:30 pm, The Tower Theatre in Bend

Central Oregon is rich with numerous species of native wildlife and many of these animals embark on seasonal migrations—large and small—across the landscape. Join Deschutes National Forest wildlife biologist Lauri Turner for a talk about wildlife and the local migration pathways they need to survive in our high desert. From deer and elk to wolves and mountain goats, learn about local species that migrate, the challenges they face as Central Oregon continues to grow, and ways you can help wildlife continue their seasonal journeys. This presentation is free, but you must get your ticket online.

February 28: The Beauty of Bats

7:00-8:30 pm, The Tower Theatre in Bend

Join photographer Michael Durham and scientist Tom Rodhouse for a multimedia exploration of the secret lives of bats! Central Oregon is home to 15 species of native bats and there are more than 1,000 species worldwide. Learn more about these fascinating and often misunderstood creatures through stunning, up-close photography and fascinating stories of their natural history. Discover how bats navigate through our Central Oregon canyons and forests, survive our harsh winters, and cope with our rapidly changing world. This presentation is free and tickets sales open one month prior to the event.

March 20: The Era of Megafires

7:00-8:30 pm, The Tower Theatre in Bend

The year 2017 was a record fire year with 9.1 million acres burning in the U.S. More than 680,000 acres burned in Oregon alone, in at least 33 different fires, one of which was a megafire that burned 191,000 acres. Join Dr. Paul Hessburg for an engaging, multimedia presentation about wildfire, its natural role in our Central Oregon forests, and how that role has changed. Learn how we’ve interrupted the natural fire cycle of our forests and how, with a rapidly warming climate, we are experiencing more of these megafires. Dr. Hessburg will discuss the many options we have to reshape the wildfire problem, and how we all can learn to better live with the coming wildfires. This presentation is free and ticket sales open one month prior to the event.

Nature Nights are free, but a ticket is required. Please register online: deschuteslandtrust.org

The Deschutes Land Trust is Central Oregon’s locally-based, nationally-accredited land trust. Since 1995, the Deschutes Land Trust has protected more than 8,900 acres for wildlife, scenic views, and local communities. For more information on the Deschutes Land Trust, contact us at (541) 330-0017 or visit www.deschuteslandtrust.org.

Deschutes Land Trust, Lands in trust protected forever