Deschutes Land Trust Presents Winter Nature Nights Series

(Photo above: John Schubert | courtesy of Deschutes Land Trust)

The Deschutes Land Trust announced today its winter Nature Nights series. From trails to frogs to bears, the Land Trust is offering free, monthly presentations on nature-related topics given by experts in their field.

Presentations include:

January 31: My life on trails—what a cougar taught me about conservation

7-8:30pm, Tower Theatre in Bend

Trails play a major role in the life of many Central Oregonians—whether in city parks or mountain wilderness. But have you ever thought about how those trails came to be? Join 27-year Deschutes National Forest trails specialist John Schubert for an evening on trails. Learn about the rich history of trails and how contemporary design, construction, and maintenance strive to minimize our impacts on nature. Finally, John, renowned trail designer and bridge builder across the country, will share tips on how people who love trails can reduce their own impacts while using them. This presentation is free, but you must get your ticket online http://www.deschuteslandtrust.org/hikes-events/.

February 22: The Oregon Spotted Frog

7-8:30pm, Tower Theatre in Bend

(Photo left: Jay Bowerman | courtesy of Deschutes Land Trust)

The Oregon spotted frog is a small amphibian that is currently having a large impact on Central Oregon. Join biologist and spotted frog expert Jay Bowerman to learn more about this native frog and its habitat. Jay will shed light on the spotted frog’s life history, ecological needs, challenges in the face of habitat loss, invasive species, and an uncertain political climate. Jay has been observing the species in Sunriver for more than forty years, and more recently added study sites in and near Bend. This presentation is free and tickets sales open one month prior to the event.

March 22: Behind the scenes with black bears

7-8:30 pm, Tower Theatre in Bend

(Photo left: Dana Sanchez | courtesy of Deschutes Land Trust)

Black bears are the most common bears in our region, yet most of us know little of this carnivore and its habits and habitats. Join wildlife biologist Dana Sanchez for a glimpse into the life of North America’s smallest bear species to learn about their ecology, range, abilities, and opportunistic diets. Dana will also discuss the skill bears exhibit in adapting to human habits, which can present significant challenges for both humans and bears in places where we share space and resources. This presentation is free and ticket sales open one month prior to the event.

Nature Nights are free, but a ticket is required. Please register online: deschuteslandtrust.org

The Deschutes Land Trust conserves land for wildlife, scenic views, and local communities. As Central Oregon’s only nationally accredited and locally-based land trust, the Deschutes Land Trust has protected more than 8,770 acres since 1995. For more information on the Deschutes Land Trust, contact us at 541- 330-0017 or visit www.deschuteslandtrust.org.

Deschutes Land Trust, Lands in trust protected forever