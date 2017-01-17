Deschutes Public Library Presents Know Volunteers – Volunteer Expo

The Deschutes Public Library is pleased to host Know Volunteers – Volunteer Expo at the Downtown Bend Library on Sunday, January 22, 2016 from 12– 3pm. If you are looking for a new opportunity to serve your community, you don’t want to miss Know Volunteers – Volunteer Expo. During the Expo, more than 20 local agencies that use volunteers to reach and serve will be on hand to answer questions about how you can help.

“This is our ninth year hosting the Expo,” says Liisa Sjoblom, community librarian and co-organizer of the event. “The Library gets numerous inquiries about volunteer opportunities in Deschutes County,” she says, and the Expo gives us a the chance to bring people who are looking for a volunteer opportunity together with organizations who are in need of volunteers.”

Hosting the Expo in January is no coincidence. Judy England, who coordinates the Downtown Bend Library volunteers, says “With the coming of the New Year, people will be making all kinds of resolutions.” Whether it is to exercise more or spend quality time with family, the New Year is a time to start fresh and make a commitment to our better selves. “Volunteering is a great way to start the New Year.”

During the Expo, potential volunteers will have the chance to meet with representatives from a variety of organizations including, the Bethlehem Inn, the Deschutes Land Trust and the Humane Society of Central Oregon. New participants this year include the Bend Food Project, Better Together, and the Oregon Natural Desert Association.

The Deschutes Public Library hopes interested citizens will take advantage of this wonderful opportunity to learn about volunteer opportunities available in Deschutes County and the invaluable services that organizations provide in our community.

The Expo is free and open to the public. No registration is required. For more information about this or other library programs, please call 541-617-7080 or visit the library at www.deschuteslibrary.org.