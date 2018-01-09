Deschutes River Conservancy Says Farewell to Longtime Development & Communications Director

(Photo above courtesy of Deschutes River Conservancy)

After 12 years at Deschutes River Conservancy (DRC), Bea Armstrong is leaving her position as the Director of Development and Communications to seek new adventures with her family in Hong Kong.

Bea was the DRC’s first Marketing and Communications Director and was promoted to the Director of Development and Communications in 2010. She built the Marketing and Communications Program from the ground up, developed and scaled the DRC’s brand and founded the DRC’s two signature fundraising events, the Tight Lines Auction and RiverFeast (now combined into one event).

An avid river rafter and fly fisher, Bea leaves a strong legacy of passion and dedication to raising awareness about the issues facing the Deschutes and its tributaries.

During her tenure, she was instrumental in the establishment of the Deschutes Partnership brand and raised millions of dollars to accomplish the DRC’s mission to restore streamflow and improve water quality in the Deschutes Basin.

We wish Bea the best of luck with her new adventures!