Deschutes Trails Coalition Announces 2018 Small Projects Grant Awards

The Deschutes Trails Coalition announced awards totaling $60,000 for their inaugural Small Projects Grant program. This program funds trail-related projects within the Deschutes National Forest. The nine projects selected for funding include public education and outreach, tool cache upgrades, and on-the-ground work including: ADA accessible bridge installments, youth crew trail management and maintenance, a new snowshoe trail, key elk habitat protection, trail signage and marking, and raised trail installation and trail repair in sensitive habitat. Project work will occur between August, 2018 and September 30, 2019.

About the Deschutes Trails Coalition

The mission of the Deschutes Trails Coalition (DTC) is to ensure a future of sustainable trails in Central Oregon. The DTC envisions a deliberately-designed and sustainably-maintained regional trail system where community-wide stewardship acknowledges both the ecological and social limitations of such a system (carrying capacities). Through collaborative strategy, wildlife needs are prioritized, trails are shared equitably among a diverse and growing number of trail users, and a quality experience is maintained, thereby fostering a shared sense of place and community.

For more information on Deschutes Trails Coalition please visit: https://www.deschutestrailscoalition.org/