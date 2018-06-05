Desert Sky Montessori Partnering with Sun Mountain Fun Center to Promote their Rock, Paper, Scissors Tournament

Desert Sky Montessori Charter School has partnered with Sun Mountain Fun Center on behalf of the Ramsay Family Foundation to promote their upcoming Second Annual Rock Paper Scissors Tournament and Fundraiser. Sun Mountain Fun Center is offering a 50% matching donation for all funds raised, up to a total of $6000! The Rock Paper Scissors tournament will be at 10 Barrel Brewing on 18th Street, this Sunday, June 3rd from 1-4pm. Sign up for the kids and/or adults tournament on our website: https://dsmontessori.org/rock-paper-scissors-tournament/.

We will also have crafts, face painting and amazing raffle items. Join us for a fun, entertaining day!

Desert Sky Montessori is currently accepting applications for Kindergarten-4th grade for our short wait list for the 2018-19 school year. We are proudly the only tuition free, public Montessori elementary school in Central Oregon! Our program features mixed ages, individualized plans, the ability to work independently and concentrate for extended periods of time and hands on materials.

Desert Sky Montessori school is also excited to announce that we are hoping to open a preschool in the fall of 2018. If you would like to add your child’s name to an intent to enroll list please email Jodie Borgia, Head of School, jodie.borgia@dsmontessori.org