How to Design a Website for Better User Experience?





Wonder what are the best practices to design a website for a perfect user experience? The study made in 2015 showed you have only eight seconds to convince the user to stay on the website. Therefore, you should do your best to make the user excited about being on the website you own. It is worth mentioning that the things that you find ineffective on your website are 100% found ineffective by your visitors. Consequently, if you see something does not work on your website, you would better fix it as soon as possible.





So what can you do to improve the UX of the website? Here are some of the things to check out.









It is very important to demonstrate the potential buyer some things why your product is unique. It must be shown immediately right when the website is downloaded. To be more precise, the website must depict how it can solve the pain points of the customer on the spot. Also, the benefits of your product are to be shown on top of your first website page.









First of all, note that the place you put the most important information on the website matters. For instance, the studies have proven that the first place the eyes look at on every website is a left corner. After that, the reader continues to look to the right. So bear it in mind.









The studies have also proven that human’s brain “reads” visual images 60,000 quicker than the text only. So add some pictures or photos to the website, it will lead to the engaging user experience.









Content is to be unique. No plagiarism allowed. It is a must point on a way of improving the user experience.





It goes without saying that CTAs buttons are to be attractive. However, note that they are prohibited and absolutely not welcome to look aggressive. Therefore, if you make them something in the middle, it will be perfect.





What is more, the user has to be clear of what they will gain after pushing the CTA button. For instance, he or she may get a PDF book or subscribe to a newsletter. Hence, clarity is one of the turning points of a good website with great UX design.





There is nothing more distracting a visitor from a website than a broken link. It is completely unacceptable for a good website with good UX. Therefore, if you want to design a website for greater user experience, please do check out all possible links you have on your website. It might take time, but the results are worth doing it. For example, when the user visits the site and all the links work, he or she is far more likely to come and visit this website again. Why? Simply because they will consider this website to be a trustworthy and reliable one. Isn’t it what you need for a perfect UX design of your website?





It really irritates each user when the page on your website is not found. For instance, they would not wait until it downloads, but would rather visit another website. Therefore, if there is such a page on your website, you should go creative about that. You may use this website (https://www.brokenlinkcheck.com/) to check for any broken links and fix it. You might place some creative image there to make you visitor less upset about wasting his or her time. So do customize this page by adding the links of the most visited pages or the home page. Make it interesting and engaging!





According to Acamai study, the visitors can only wait for three seconds until your website downloads. If it takes them more time, they abandon the website. They do it because there is plenty of data available online, so there is no need to wait.









– The images of a very big size.





– Bulky code.





– External sources media, which is embedded.