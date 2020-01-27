Developing tips to help improve your home

Developing and improving a home is something more and more people are looking to do, as it can not only add value but make you more happy about the home you live in. So here we cover a number of tips of some of the most popular trending changes that can be made.

Updating the walls

The first tip is to freshen up the walls by adding a coat of paint for example. When looking to sell a property you could look to make the colour neutral if it not already is, as this has been shown to make an impact in the selling process. This is so potential buyers can envisage themselves making the changes they wish to make. Updating colours is something that can be done on a very low budget but can make a big impact onto the overall look of a home, whether this be in the kitchen, bathroom or bedrooms.

Replacing cupboards in the kitchen

The kitchen is always an area that people are looking to develop and that can add much value to a property. A good means of updating them is to add in cabinets, which can help with storage and create more space in the kitchen. A bigger kitchen is something most people are always looking at for a home and can have a great impact on the price.

Replacing bathroom taps

Another tip that is very common is replacing bathroom taps. This can instantly rejuvenate the look of a bathroom and can be done at a reasonable price. Poor quality products can discolour quickly, so it is better to buy a high quality tap. By replacing this and other areas of the bathroom, you can modernise it easily and give it a completely different upgraded look.

Upgrading the front door

Updating a front door can make a big impact on the look of a home. In all aspects of life, first impressions are key and this is no different at a home. The first thing you see at a property is the front door, so if it is old and damaged then this is instantly giving a negative view of the property. Whereas if it is one of Truedor’s modern composite doors, then it will give a positive impression of the property. These can be tailored to the property in question and you can choose from the colours and styles you wish to use.

Updating lighting

The final tip is to look at updating the lighting around the property. It does not cost a huge amount but can make a major impact. Brightening up a room is one of the best ways to update it, which is why people always look to add natural light or added lighting around the property. Lightening up a room also appears to create more space, which is a further positive. If you go into an old dark property, then it will also look much smaller than it actually is.