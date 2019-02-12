Difference between Online Gambling Laws In the US And Europe

The gambling industry is a billion dollar industry. It has existed since times immemori-al. With the passage of time, gambling has gained immense popularity all over the world. Millions of people are known to gamble every day as they find it one of the most convenient ways of earning huge sums of money. Due to the increasing popularity of the gambling industry, the number of casinos has increased in the past few decades. However, one major boost to the gambling industry came with the digitization of it. Since the time online gambling sites have been introduced to the mass, the popularity of casino games has skyrocketed. This is all because of the fact that now you can play any casino game you want from the comfort of your house. There is no longer any need for you to physically visit a casino and wait in long queues to wait for your turn.

Speaking of online gambling, every country and state has its own specific rules and regulations to be followed. For example, in some countries gambling may be consid-ered to be illegal while in other regions of the world, it may be a cherished game. Thus, it can be said that online gambling laws differ from countries to countries. The USA and Europe are the two major gambling region in the world. Both countries have their own specific set of gambling laws to be followed. Let’s take a look at the online gambling laws prevailing in these two countries.

Gambling Laws Inthe US And Europe

Gambling laws in certain countries may be really complicated. You may have a tough time understanding the gambling laws prevailing in such countries. This is mainly due to the fact that countries are not up-to-date with the modern forms of gambling and technology. Gambling laws in the USA and Europe can also be confusing to many. Both the countries may share similar western philosophies but then they are different when it comes to gambling laws.

When it comes to gambling laws, the USA is a very interesting place. Most of the gam-bling laws in the country are set by the states themselves. This basically means that dif-ferent states have different gambling laws to be followed. The gambling laws that you need to abide by depends on your location in the country. However, there still exists a federal law acts over the entire country.

The fact that the USA has different gambling laws in each of itsstates, it may contradict with each other. For example, the age of legal gambling is 18 years in some states while in others it is 21. Also, there are laws that are not taken into consideration when it comes to online gambling. According to the Wire Act of 1961, no form of gambling should ever take place over a telephone wire. This was reversed later in the year 2011 by the Department of Justice. The authority then revised the law and made it legal to carry on online gambling to some degree in all the states of the country.

Louisiana and Nevada are the only two states in the whole of the USA that is allowed to run casino-stylegambling all across the state. However, there are numerous small are-as in the country where you can find casinos operating like in the city of Atlantic. After accessing the gambling laws of the entire country, it can be said that it is quite compli-cated.

Coming down to the gambling laws in Europe, it can be said that in contrast to the laws prevailing in the USA, Europe has much simpler gambling laws to be followed. Europe happens to be a very liberal content and thus, it’s liberalism can be witnessed in its gambling laws as well. When it comes to gambling laws in Europe, it accepts a much progressive stance. However, there are some countries in Europe as well that holds back the idea of promoting liberal gambling in the country.’

The UK is one of the countries in Europe that is very happy to accept liberalgambling laws. Anybody above the age group of 18 can get involved in gambling on his/her free will. However, the practice needs to be within the law. One of the interesting facts to look into is that the countries in Europe, most of them are known to control the games that the casinos introduced. This is done in or-der to make sure that the casinos are running fair games for the players. This is also done in order to ensure that every customer has an equal chance of winning. These gambling laws are followed by most of the countries in Europe.

It is true that countries in Europe have liberal gambling laws in almost all its countries. But then there are countries in Europe where it may get a bit conservative. Countries like Sweden are more on the liberal side. For example, Sweden just introduced a new gambling law, according to which the state will receive profits from the casinos. Not only that, but it also makes sure that the games are safer to play. Visit casinopånätet.se in order to find out all the legit online casinos where you can try your luck.

There is this famous casino in Europe which happens to be a world-famous one is known to have strange gambling laws. That’s because most of the laws followed by the casino are in favour of the foreign nationals and tourists whereas the locals are not allowed to enter the casino unless they work there.

After going through the gambling laws of both the USA and Europe, it can be said that the USA has more complicated gambling laws than Europe. Citizens have more free-dom and liberty to gamble in Europe than in the States. However, if you are to gamble in the States then it’s better for you to visit Las Vegas and you already know the rea-son why.