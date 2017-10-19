Discover Soroptimist International of Bend

Service Organization Dedicated to Improving Lives of Women & Girls

October presents an opportunity to discover Soroptimist and the assistance it gives to a number of non-profit organizations in our community. If you would like to be part of a women’s service organization that works with its hands and heart to improve the lives of women and children, come join us from 12noon to 1:30pm, October 26 at the Deschutes Historical Museum, 129 NW Idaho Ave, Bend.

Enjoy a complimentary lunch while listening to representatives from Bethlehem Inn, Head Start, Family Access Network (FAN) and Grandma’s House. These are just four of the non-profits that Soroptimist International of Bend includes in our annual budget. Additionally, SI Bend emphasizes helping financially needy women in achieving their education through the annual “Live Your Dream” award.

Applications are being taken now at www.sibend.org.

This year marks the beginning of SI Bend’s 75th year of working to make the lives of women and their families in our community healthier and more financially stable. If you are interested in making a positive impact as a volunteer, please come meet us on October 26. Join us as women helping other women and girls be stronger, more educated and economically empowered.

Since 1943, Soroptimist International of Bend (SI Bend), has been providing 70 plus years of community support serving women and girls of Central Oregon. SI Bend is the longest, continuously running women’s service organization in Bend, OR, offering educational awards to local students, plus, supporting Bethlehem Inn, Head Start, Kids Center, Meals on Wheels, Grandma’s House and more. Internationally, SI Bend’s outreach programs “Bras from Bend” assists’ women rescued from human trafficking especially from the sex slave trade through the campaign “Free the Girls.” For more information, please contact www.sibend.org.]