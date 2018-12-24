DiscoverOrg President Katie Bullard Named Emcee for 2019 Oregon Technology Awards

(Photo courtesy of TAO)

The Technology Association of Oregon (TAO) has announced Katie Bullard, president and chief growth officer of DiscoverOrg, as the emcee at the 2019 Oregon Technology Awards on April 17 at the Oregon Convention Center. Bullard is a frequent speaker and moderator in the sales and marketing technology industry and was named as one of the 2018 Top 20 Women in Business to Watch by the Sales Lead Management Association. During the program, she will introduce award winners and speakers, including keynote speaker Kelsey Hightower, staff developer advocate for the Google Cloud Platform.

Bullard has more than 15 years of leadership experience at high-growth technology and data businesses. At DiscoverOrg, she leads global growth functions, including product, engineering, marketing, customer experience, and strategic partnerships. DiscoverOrg is one of the largest and fastest-growing software companies in the Portland-metro area and has landed on the Inc. 5000 list for the past eight years. Before joining DiscoverOrg in 2016, Bullard held senior leadership roles at D&B Hoover’s, Accruent and Mitratech. She joined the TAO Board in June 2018.

Skip Newberry, president and CEO of TAO, said he was confident that Bullard would be a natural fit. “We’re excited to have Katie’s high energy presence at the 2019 Oregon Technology Awards,” he said. “Her leadership experience in the tech industry and deep involvement with the Oregon technology community made her an obvious choice to emcee our 35th annual celebration.”

Award entries are open for the Oregon Technology Awards and details about submissions can be found on TAO’s website. The deadline for the Sam Blackman Award is January 11 and submissions for Company Awards close February 1. The 2019 Oregon Technology Awards Program is presented by JLL. This year marks the awards events’ 35th year, and TAO anticipates more than 600 attendees, including entrepreneurs and tech professionals from across the region and around the world. Tickets to the April 17 event can be purchased here.

About Technology Association of Oregon

Technology Association of Oregon (TAO) is a local nonprofit working to build opportunities, better our economy and unify a voice for innovation in Oregon and beyond. A recognized leader in shaping and growing technology and business communities, TAO empowers businesses and entrepreneurs through networks, events, advocacy, resources and more. With over 425 member-companies, TAO’s network brings together some of the largest companies in the world, small startups and tech-enabled companies that are using technology to drive growth and innovation. For more information, please visit www.techoregon.org.